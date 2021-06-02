Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1,245.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Rush Street Interactive

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.