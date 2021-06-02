First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FAB opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

