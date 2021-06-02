Comparing Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) and Its Rivals

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) is one of 832 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Orphazyme A/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orphazyme A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orphazyme A/S N/A N/A N/A Orphazyme A/S Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

0.8% of Orphazyme A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orphazyme A/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orphazyme A/S N/A -$97.01 million -1.65 Orphazyme A/S Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.15

Orphazyme A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Orphazyme A/S. Orphazyme A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orphazyme A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orphazyme A/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Orphazyme A/S Competitors 4595 17562 38680 766 2.58

Orphazyme A/S presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.57%. Given Orphazyme A/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orphazyme A/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Orphazyme A/S rivals beat Orphazyme A/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Inclusion Body Myositis, and Gaucher disease. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

