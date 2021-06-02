Financial Contrast: NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and China Minsheng Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.44 $104.39 million $2.37 16.53 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 27.26% 11.48% 1.22% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. NBT Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NBT Bancorp and China Minsheng Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.43%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats China Minsheng Banking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

