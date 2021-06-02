BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749,973 shares of company stock valued at $103,954,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,714,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.21.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

