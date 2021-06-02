Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.