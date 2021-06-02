Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.90 on Monday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

