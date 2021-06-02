Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.15

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 71246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,683. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,426,832. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,800 shares of company stock worth $1,550,687.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

