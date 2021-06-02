CI Financial (CIXX) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CI Financial to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get CI Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CI Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 CI Financial Competitors 639 2923 3083 115 2.40

CI Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 4.25%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion $355.32 million 10.21 CI Financial Competitors $2.42 billion $240.82 million 18.65

CI Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 33.95% 33.03% 12.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI Financial peers beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.