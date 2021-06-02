-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.08). Covanta reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVA stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 374.59 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

