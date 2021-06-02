Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as high as $10.46. Spark Energy shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 136,714 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spark Energy by 294.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

