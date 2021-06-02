Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

