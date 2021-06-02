Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$29.37, with a volume of 397,306 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.25.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.23.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.7100002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.