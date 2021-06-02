Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $231.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $231.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General stock opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.40. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

