Traders Buy Large Volume of TE Connectivity Call Options (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,130% compared to the average volume of 242 call options.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

