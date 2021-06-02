Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Expands By 21.9%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 29th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 405.0 days.

Shares of NXDCF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXTDC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.