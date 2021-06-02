Traders Buy High Volume of Lands’ End Call Options (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,433 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 225 call options.

NASDAQ LE opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $979.97 million, a P/E ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

