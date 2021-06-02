Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TALS opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

