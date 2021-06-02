Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Argus lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO opened at $44.68 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

