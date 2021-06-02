Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.42.

Shares of COST stock opened at $378.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.90. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

