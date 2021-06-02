Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 3,024,473 shares.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.08.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$11.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.8104367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.