Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.18 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

