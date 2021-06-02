Head to Head Analysis: ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) & Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Entasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -96.18% -37.43% Entasis Therapeutics N/A -88.30% -76.29%

66.0% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of ContraFect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContraFect and Entasis Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$28.16 million ($1.50) -2.81 Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 12.90 -$50.50 million ($2.10) -1.15

ContraFect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entasis Therapeutics. ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ContraFect and Entasis Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 1 4 0 2.80 Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

ContraFect currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 237.29%. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.26%. Given ContraFect’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Entasis Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats ContraFect on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible. The company also develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staph aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis; and CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which in preclinical trials for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, including ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identification of novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. It also initiated an expanded access program to provide exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii. The company also develops Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for the development of durlobactam and SUL-DUR; and collaboration agreement with Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership for the development and commercialization of a product candidate containing zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

