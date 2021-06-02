Head to Head Comparison: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) vs. Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Finance Of America Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.31 -$40.18 million N/A N/A Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Finance Of America Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ocwen Financial and Finance Of America Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finance Of America Companies has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06% Finance Of America Companies N/A -22.62% -2.39%

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

