10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce sales of $113.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the lowest is $109.50 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $496.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.13.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.