Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce sales of $437.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEX opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.