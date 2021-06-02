ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP. (ZETA) Announces June 10th IPO

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP. (ZETA) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, June 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 22,700,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP. generated $368.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $53.2 million. The company has a market cap of $2.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Barclays served as the underwriters for the IPO and William Blair, Needham & Co., Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners were co-managers.

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Zeta’s mission is to enable enterprise businesses to accelerate growth by leveraging Zeta’s proprietary data and predictive artificial intelligence (“AI”) to acquire, grow and retain consumer relationships. Zeta is a leading omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. We empower our customers to target, connect and engage consumers through software that delivers personalized marketing across all addressable channels, including email, social media, web, chat, connected TV (“CTV”) and video, among others. We believe our actionable insights derived from consumer intent enable our customers to acquire, grow and retain consumer relationships more efficiently and effectively than the alternative solutions available in the market. Our top-rated Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s largest opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing. The ZMP connects with consumers through native integration of marketing channels and application programming interface (“API”) integration with third parties. The ZMP’s data-driven algorithms and processes learn and optimize each customer’s marketing program producing a ‘flywheel effect’ that enables our customers to test, learn and improve their marketing programs in real time. This continuous learning loop provides greater efficiency and effectiveness for our customers and creates a competitive advantage for Zeta. “.

ZETA GLOBAL HOLDINGS CORP. was founded in 2007 and has 1296 employees. The company is located at 3 Park Ave, 33rd Floor New York, NY 10016 and can be reached via phone at (212) 967-5055 or on the web at http://www.zetaglobal.com/.

