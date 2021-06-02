WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post sales of $437.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.14 million and the lowest is $429.20 million. WEX reported sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $87,044,000.

Shares of WEX opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.43. WEX has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

