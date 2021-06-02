Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.95 ($0.78). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 496,805 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The stock has a market cap of £161.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.26.

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

