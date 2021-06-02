Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the April 29th total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 225.27 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

