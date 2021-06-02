Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,479 ($32.39). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,435 ($31.81), with a volume of 223,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,753.33 ($35.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,368.02.

In related news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £35,248 ($46,051.74). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total value of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

