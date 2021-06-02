ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Up 26.9% in May

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

