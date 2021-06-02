Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Shares of REPX stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $85,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.