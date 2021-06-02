Short Interest in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Grows By 39.9%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 29th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of XP by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in XP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in XP by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XP by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after buying an additional 439,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XP opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.02. XP has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

