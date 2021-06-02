SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to Hold by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

