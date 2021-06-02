Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.91 million, a PE ratio of -592.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,817,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

