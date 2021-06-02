Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of THR opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.91 million, a P/E ratio of -592.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 824,088 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

