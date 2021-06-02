Critical Comparison: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get YogaWorks alerts:

This table compares YogaWorks and Yelp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Yelp $872.93 million 3.41 -$19.42 million ($0.27) -147.89

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for YogaWorks and Yelp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 2 11 5 0 2.17

Yelp has a consensus price target of $34.94, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Yelp -1.14% -1.19% -0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

YogaWorks has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yelp has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yelp beats YogaWorks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.