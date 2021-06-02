Critical Contrast: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares City Office REIT and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $160.84 million 3.21 $4.53 million $1.22 9.74 Ventas $3.80 billion 5.64 $439.15 million $3.32 17.20

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for City Office REIT and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ventas 3 9 5 0 2.12

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $49.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given City Office REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Ventas.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. City Office REIT pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ventas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 32.78% 16.22% 4.54% Ventas -2.47% -0.89% -0.38%

Summary

City Office REIT beats Ventas on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

