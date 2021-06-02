CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $70.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.26 billion and the lowest is $68.94 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

NYSE CVS opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

