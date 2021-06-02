Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report sales of $242.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.50 million and the highest is $243.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $164.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ABMD opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.41. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $222.85 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.