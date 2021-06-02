Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Olympic Steel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ZEUS stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

