Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAVN. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of RAVN opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

