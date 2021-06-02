Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.28. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

