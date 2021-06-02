Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

AFRM opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

