Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

