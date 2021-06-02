AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite an increase in longer-term interest rates, the company is seeing notable book value growth, backed by prudent investment efforts. In fact, over the recent quarters, it has made pronounced efforts to reposition its investment portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. Moreover, adequate financial flexibility gives the company opportunities to enhance its portfolio. Also, Fed purchase support and near-zero interest rate policy are tailwinds for Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), providing attractive return opportunities to the company. AGNC Investment’s consensus estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised marginally upward in the past week. However, elevated prepayment remains a concern for its asset yield”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGNC. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 175,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,819,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 283,058 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

