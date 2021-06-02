Credit Suisse Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

