Credit Suisse Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

