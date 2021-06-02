Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.09. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock, Plomp Farm, and Separation Rapids properties, as well as a 50% interest in the Parkin joint venture property located in Ontario.

