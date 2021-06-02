Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 16,834 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVD. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

